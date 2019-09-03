MILL HALL — The West Branch volleyball team finished second at the Central Mountain Tournament on Saturday.
The Lady Warriors fell to Wellsboro in the championship match 25-20, 25-19.
The Lady Warriors defeated Canton 25-14, 25-14 in the semfinals after receiving the top seed in the Gold Bracket.
West Branch went 4-2 in pool play, defeating Central Mountain, St. Joseph’s and St. Marys, while splitting with Towanda, Canton and Wellsboro.
Morgan Glace had 115 assists, 46 service points and seven aces.
Emma Morlock tallied 37 service points, 36 digs, 16 kills and seven aces.
Taylor Myers had 76 kills and 40 digs.
Meghan Cantolina had 33 digs, while Corrin Evans had 40 service points and eight aces.
Taylor Kalke netted 16 kills, while Abby Gallaher had seven blocks.
West Branch improved to 4-1-3 overall.