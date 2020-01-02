MOUNT UNION — The West Branch basketball team fell to host Mount Union 64-59 on Thursday night.
Trenton Bellomy and Cam Kopchik each had 14 points for the Warriors.
“We didn’t come ready to play tonight,” said WB head coach Danny Clark. “Mental mistakes were key. We had the ball down 3 with a chance to tie with 15 seconds left. It should’ve never come down to that. We battled, but we did not play to our ability at all.”
West Branch dropped to 5-2 overall. The Warriors head to Juniata Valley on Wednesday.
In junior varsity action, WB was a 65-52 winner. Travis Rothrock led the Warriors with 25 points, while Kopchik had 23.
West Branch—59
Gutierrez 4 1-5 9, Bellomy 5 1-2 14, D. Kolesar 2 0-0 6, Eboch 1 0-0 2, Kristofits 3 0-0 6, Rothrock 2 0-2 4, Kopchik 5 1-3 14, Dale 2 0-0 4. Totals: 24 3-12 59.
Mount Union—64
Brumbaugh 1 4-6 7, Heffelfinger 8 4-5 26, Trice 0 0-2 0, Delo 6 0-0 17, Hand 3 3-5 9, Wilson 0 0-0 0, Randolph 1 0-0 3, Barksdale 0 0-0 0, Smith 0 0-0 0, Brodbeck 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 11-18 64.
Three-pointers: Bellomy 3, Kopchik 3, Kolesar 2. Heffelfinger 6, Delo 5, Brumbaugh, Randolph.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 15 10 20 14—59
Mount Union 21 14 16 12—64