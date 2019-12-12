ALLPORT — The West Branch girls basketball team dropped to 1-3 overall with a 68-26 loss to Claysburg-Kimmel on Thursday night.
Tory Kalke led the Lady Warriors with 10 points, while Sarah Betts added seven.
West Branch returns to action on Tuesday, traveling to Moshannon Valley.
Claysburg-Kimmel—68
Hartman 4 8-11 16, Garver 10 0-0 27, Claar 5 1-2 15, Carson 1 0-0 3, Hainey 3 1-2 7, Rininger 0 0-1 0, Helsel 1 0-2 3, Poullos 0 0-0 0, Gonsman 0 0-0 0, Lingenfelter 0 0-0 0, Weyant 0 0-0 0, Robertson 0 0-0 0, Claycomb 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 10-18 68.
West Branch—26
S.Betts 3 0-3 7, Mertz 2 0-1 4, Kalke 4 2-4 10, Cantolina 0 0-0 0, McGonigal 1 0-0 3, Smeal 0 0-0 0, Parks 0 1-2 1, Miller 0 0-0 0, H. Betts 0 1-2 1. Totals: 10 4-12 26.
Three-pointers: S. Betts, McGonigal. Garver 4, Claar, Corson, Helsel.
Score by Quarters
Claysburg 13 19 19 17—68
West Branch 10 9 2 5—26