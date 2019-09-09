PATTON — The West Branch cross country team fell to host Cambria Heights on Monday.
The Warriors were defeated 19-36, while the Lady Warriors were upended 24-32.
Bri Bone was the top finisher for West Branch, taking second place in the girls’ race with a time of 27:42.
Sara Sabol garnered a fifth-place finish, while Ericka Alexander was sixth.
On the boys’ side, freshman Isaiah Bloom was the top finisher for the Warriors, taking fourth in a time of 24:21.
West Branch’s Justin Mulhollem was winning the race at the half-point mark, but sprained his ankle and was unable to finish the race.
“We don’t think it’s serious, but it was unfortunate he couldn’t finish,” said WB head coach Jane Catanzaro.
Thomas Kovalick was fifth for the Warriors.
Both teams fell to 1-1 overall. West Branch returns to action on Thursday at Philpsburg-Osceola.
Sage Carr won the junior varsity race for the boys.
Boys
Cambria Heights 19,
West Branch 36
Top Ten
1. Brock Eckenrode, CH, 22:35. 2. Zech Scott, CH, 23:54. 3. Travis Lute, CH, 24:07. 4. Isaiah Bloom, WB, 24:21. 5. Thomas Kovalick, WB, 24:39. 6. Gabe Sheridan, CH, 25:10. 7. Ian Hall, CH, 25:45. 8. Jacob Stagi, WB, 26:03. 9. Hayes Jones, WB, 26:09. 10. Jack Danko, WB, 26:34.
Other West Branch winners
13 Doug Kolesar, 26:44. 14. Jett Houser, 26:56. 18. Samuel Guerra, 27:56.
Girls
Cambria Heights 24,
West Branch 32
Top Ten
1. Maggie McMullen, CH, 24:41. 2. Bri Bone, WB, 27:52. 3. Kiersten Henry, CH, 27:53. 4. Elizabeth Sopato, CH, 27:56. 5. Sara Sabol, WB, 29:44. 6. Ericka Alexander, WB, 30:00. 7. Paige McMullen, CH, 30:01. 8. Jayden Kucas, WB, 31:58. 9. Andrea McMullen, CH, 36:29. 10. Maggie Wallen, CH, 36:45.