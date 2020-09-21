WINGATE — The West Branch volleyball team fell to host Bald Eagle Area in four sets on Monday evening. The Lady Warriors took the first set 25-15, before falling 25-17, 25-16 and 25-23.
Taylor Myers led the Lady Warriors with 14 kills. Meghan Cantolina and Emma Morlock added seven kills apiece. Cantolina also recorded 16 service points, while Morgan Glace notched 25 assists.
The Lady Warriors slipped to 3-1.
West Branch’s jayvee won 25-12, 25-13 to improve to 4-0.
The Lady Warriors host Claysburg-Kimmel today.