SEWICKLEY — The West Branch boys basketball team heads to Sewickley Academy on Saturday afternoon to face off against Sto-Rox in the first round of the PIAA Class AA playoffs.
The Vikings (18-7) finished second in the WPIAL, losing to Our Lady of Sacred Heart 81-71 in the title game at Peterson Events Center in Pittsburgh.
Sto-Rox has a long history of playing good basketball, but the last decade hasn’t seen them reach their potential.
The Vikings last won a state title in 2004, winning as a the fourth-place team out of District 7.
“Yeah it’s a tough draw but that was our own doing losing to Homer-Center,” said Warriors head coach Danny Clark. “That second/third seed out of our district is the best place for state playoffs seeding for us. But we will be ready to go. Just need to get off to a good start.”
This year, Sto-Rox is led by a trio of seniors in Malik Smith, AJ Nelson and Jamil Williams.
Smith averages 19.1 points per game and 10.4 rebounds per game to lead the team in both categories.
Nelson scores 14.0 ppg with 8.5 rpg, and was the team’s leading scorer in the loss to OLSH with 10 points.
“They got quality players all around,” Clark said. Those are the top two (Smith and Nelson). There’s not anything really different we will be doing (focus wise on defense).
Williams averages 11.0 ppg and had 13 against OLSH.
The Vikings like to run as much as a 12-player rotation, something that West Branch will have to counter.
“I feel our guys are conditioned well,” said Clark. “We just need to play confident and not let them get into their game for an extended period of time. That’s when fatigue and constant mistakes happen. We need minimize that as much as possible and if we struggle rebounding that will put us behind and in a bad situation.”
Sto-Rox has been averaging 71.7 points per game, and finished its section of the WPIAL with a 13-1 record.
The Vikings like to push the ball and play a pressure defense, something the Warriors have struggled with this season.
“They are a run and jump, trapping, very quick team,” Clark said. “We have to limit our turnovers and get layups/quality shots off that.”
West Branch is coming off two straight losses after a huge comeback gave them the win over Penns Manor in the District 6 quarterfinals.
The Warriors fell to Portage and Homer-Center in the semis and the consolation game, respectively.
“We didn’t play our best in those games,” Clark said. “We went into both thinking we can and should win, but so did those teams.”
Clark has broken things up by taking the team to a Penn Statemen’s basketball game earlier in the week.
“Practices have been great, upbeat, and positive,” he said. “We went to the PSU game on Tuesday to break it up a bit. The kids are used to playing at this time.
“It’s been almost four months since the season started, so you want to focus on certain fundamentals then get some shots up. It’s always cool being the only winter team left and spring sports have started.”
No matter what happens on Saturday, Clark said his team has accomplished alot this season.
“It’s probably the most fun I’ve ever had coaching. We had five games this year come down to the last minute or so and we won them all in regulation or overtime. I am so proud of this team and they will go down as one of our best ever (3 other teams had 22 wins 2005, 14, and 15)
“This team is the only team in school history to win the ICC and MVL outright. That is a huge honor and something those other teams don’t have. As a player/team you always want to strive to do better and leave your own legacy and this team has done that and more.”
Tip-off is set for 4:30 p.m. at Sewickley Academy. The winner faces the winner of Lakview and South Side on March 11.