ALLPORT — The West Branch boys basketball team trimmed Bald Eagle Area 61-57 on Friday night in a non-league contest.
The Warriors were led by Trenton Bellomy’s 32 points. Doug Kolesar added 11.
West Branch led 13-7 after the first quarter, which proved to be the difference.
The Warriors (1-0) are back in action on Monday, hosting Bellwood-Antis.
Bald Eagle Area—57
Jones 3 5-10 13, Hoover 7 2-8 19, Wilson 2 6-9 10, Maynard 3 3-6 9, Parsons 0 0-2 0, Gavlock 0 0-0 0, Vaughn 3 0-0 6, Koleno 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 17-35 57.
West Branch—61
Gutierrez 1 0-0 3, Bellomy 11 4-6 32, Kolesar 3 2-2 11, Eboch 1 5-10 7, Kristofits 1 1-3 3, Rothrock 2 0-2 4, Kopchik 0 0-0 0, Dale 0 1-4 1. Totals: 19 13-27 61.
Three-pointers: Jones 2, Hoover 2; Bellomy 6, Kolesar 3, Gutierrez.
Score by Quarters
Bald Eagle Area 7 8 21 15—57
West Branch 13 6 16 16—61