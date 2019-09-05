ALLPORT — The West Branch cross country teams swept Williamsburg on Thursday afternoon.
Using newly adopted PIAA District 6 scoring rules when teams have fewer that 5 runners, the Warriors defeated Williamsburg 19-42 while the Lady Warriors won 25-30.
WB’s Justin Mulhollem won the boys’ race with a time of 20:47. Williamsburg’s Kelsie Butler won the girls’ race (23:45). Brianna Bone was the first Lady Warrior in, placing third (25:14).
“We were pleased to see Justin winning his first ever dual meet,” said West Branch head coach Jane Catanzaro. “But we were also very happy that seven of our nine guys all had better times than what they had at last Saturday’s BVI Invitational. (The other, Jett Houser, ran a very respectable 24:26 in his first race).
“Senior Sara Sabol and Jayden Kucas bettered their times as well. It was nice to see Bri coming in as our first runner. We were glad to see our to freshmen girls, Sarah Sabol and Erika Alexander, compete well in their first-ever dual races. We want everyone to keep pressing to improve and are confident that they will.”
West Branch (1-0) competes Saturday at an invitational at St. Francis University.
Boys
West Branch 19, Williamsburg
1. Justin Mulhollem, WB, 20:37. 2. Thomas Kovalick, WB, 22:04. 3. Hayes Jones, WB, 22:08. 4. Levi Hoover, W, 22:20. 5. Garrett Nicewonger, W, 22:28. 6. Jake Stagi, WB, 22:53. 7. Isaiah Bloom, WB, 23:17. 8. Jack Danko, WB, 23:27. 9. Doug Kolesar, WB, 23:29. 10. Jett Houser, WB, 24:26.
Other West Branch runners
11. Samuel Guerra, 24:29.
Girls
West Branch 25,
Williamsburg 30
1. Kelsie Butler, W, 23:45. 2. Aliyah Ross, W, 24:00. 3. Bri Bone, WB, 25:14. 4. Sara Sabol, WB, 26:16. 5. Sarah Sabol, WB, 27:29. 6. Ericka Alexander, WB, 27:51. 7. Jayden Kucas, WB, 29:39.