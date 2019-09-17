MOUNT UNION — The West Branch volleyball team topped host Mount Union in four sets on Tuesday.
The Lady Warriors won 25-5, 25-23, 22-25 and 25-20.
Taylor Myers led the way with 18 kills, 10 digs, 11 service points and four aces. Taylor Kalke recorded eight kills, 12 service points and four aces.
Morgan Glace registered 33 assists and Corrine Evans picked up 14 service points and four aces.
West Branch improved to 10-1-3 overall and 5-0 in the Inter County Conference.
The Lady Warrior jayvee team also upped its ICC mark to 5-0 with a sweep of the Lady Trojans.
West Branch hosts Juniata Valley Thursday.