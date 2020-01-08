ALEXANDRIA — The West Branch boys basketball team defeated Juniata Valley 74-23 on Wednesday night.
The Warriors were led by Travis Rothrock’s 16 points. Trenton Bellomy and Ayden Gutierrez each had 14.
West Branch improved to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in Inter-County Conference play. The Warriors return to action on Monday, hosting Williamsburg.
West Branch—74
Gutierrez 6 2-2 14, Bellomy 5 2-2 14, D. Kolesar 3 0-0 9, eboch 2 0-0 5, Kristofits 4 0-0 8, Rothrock 6 2-3 16, Kopchik 0 2-2 2, Dale 1 0-1 2, Croyle 1 0-0 2, Tiracorda 0 0-0 0, K. Kolesar 1 0-0 2, Guglielmi 0 0-0 0, Graham 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-0 0, Kennedy 0 0-0 0. Totals: 29 8-10 74.
Juniata Valley—23
Johnson 2 0-0 4, Edwards 0 1-4 1, Rand 3 0-0 6, Beck 2 0-0 4, Thatcher 0 0-0 0, Eichelberger 0 0-0 0, Hoover 2 0-0 4, Soder 0 2-2 2, Sodmont 0 0-0 0, Foster 1 0-0 2.
Three-pointers: Bellomy 2, D. Kolesar 3, Eboch, Rothrock 2.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 13 24 23 14—74
Juniata Valley 3 8 4 8—23