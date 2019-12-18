ALLPORT — After one quarter of play, the boys basketball game between Curwensville and West Branch was only in the Warriors’ favor 20-19.
The Tide had made some good shots early to take a 10-5 lead before West Branch finally kicked things in gear en route to a 71-29 victory.
“It was kind of like the other night against Mo Valley,” said Warriors head coach Danny Clark. “We had a one-point lead after the first quarter and then ramped it up in the second quarter.
“Our defense got a lot more pressure in the final three quarters. Our bench came in and played great. It was a great overall team effort.”
The Warriors got 15 of their 20 points in the first from leading scorer Trenton Bellomy. Bellomy ended the night with a game-high 30 points, including four three-pointers.
“Credit to Curwensville,” Clark said. “They were up 10-5 and we battled back. Trent kept us in and kept us afloat. He was on fire tonight. That’s great to see.
“It was a great game by him and by everybody. It was a team win.”
West Branch got a bucket from Bellomy to make it 20-19 in favor of the Warriors. West Branch never relinquished the lead the rest of the way.
“Turnovers and ice cold shooting,” Curwensville head coach Matt Wassil said. “We were making shots and getting good ball movement in the first quarter. We were finding the open guys and attacking their pressure real well.
“But once we started to miss shots, and they got out on the break, they started to get some momentum and we started getting shots that guys weren’t prepared to rebound or prepared to do whatever was next.
“We turned into a park game. But in a game like this, West Branch is going to be better at that game. Their basketball skills are going to show out. We basically played a style that we can’t beat that team at.”
West Branch took a 42-21 lead into the locker room at the half, after outscoring Curwensville 22-2 in the second quarter.
Cam Kopchik had a big three that helped spark the run. He finished the night with seven points.
“Cam Kopchik gave us a spark there in the second quarter,” Clark said. “It was the little things like that.
“We were down a guy with Eddie (Dale) being sick, but I really like the bench. We have some scoring off the bench and some height off the bench.”
The Warriors got 20 points from their bench on the night, while the Tide had just three.
West Branch pulled out to a 62-27 lead with 2:25 left in the third quarter, as Clark began to empty his bench with the mercy rule clock in effect.
Curwensville got six points in the third frame from big Scott Condon, who ended the night as the team’s co-leader in points with eight. The Tide had a bright spot in their post play with Condon, Adam Miller and Michael Lezzer, who combined for 15 rebounds in the game.
“I thought our big guys played better than they have all year,” Wassil said. “We’ve had some trouble getting things out of them in the first couple of games, but I thought honestly all three of them played well.
“Michael Lezzer battled hard on the boards, Scott Condon really attacked the basket when he had the ball and Adam Miller only missed two free throws there and he got to the line eight times. I was really pleased with the way they played.”
Condon and Ty Terry ended the night with eight points to lead the Tide.
Curwensville dropped to 1-3 overall and 1-1 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Tide travels to Philipsburg-Osceola on Dec. 27.
West Branch improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the MVL. The Warriors travel to Harmony tonight.
Curwensville—29
Terry 3 0-0 8, Miller 0 6-8 6, McGarry 0 0-0 0, Lansberry 2 0-0 4, Kunkle 1 0-0 2, Lezzer 0 0-0 0, Condon 4 0-1 8, Swatsworth 0 0-0 0, Rowles 0 0-0 0, Tkacik 0 0-0 0, Lee 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 6-9 29.
West Branch—71
Gutierrez 2 0-0 4, Bellomy 11 4-4 30, D. Kolesar 2 0-0 6, Eboch 3 1-3 7, Kristofits 2 0-0 4, Rothrock 4 2-5 19, Kopchik 2 0-0 6, Croyle 1 0-0 2, Tiracorda 0 0-0 0, K. Kolesar 1 0-0 2, Guglielmi 0 0-0 0, Graham 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-0 0, Kennedy 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 7-12 71.
Three-pointers: Terry 2, Kunkle. Bellomy 4, D. Kolesar 2, Kopchik 2.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 19 2 6 2—29
West Branch 20 22 23 6—71