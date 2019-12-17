ALLPORT — The West Branch wrestling team was defeated by visiting St. Marys 42-33 on Tuesday night.
The Warriors were leading 33-30 heading into the final two matches, but the Dutch were able to score falls in both to take home the victory.
West Branch got falls from Landen Pase (106), John Myers (138) and Will Herring (152). Kaleb Sallurday (113) and Tyce Cantolina (160) each garnered forfeit wins.
Jaxon Myers eked out a 4-3 decision at 132 to account for all of the Warriors scoring.
West Branch dropped to 2-1 with the loss. The Warriors travel to Tussey Mountain on Thursday.
St. Marys 42,
West Branch 33
195—Jeremy Garthwaite, SM, dec. Ethan Yingling, WB, 6-2. (3-0).
220—Alex Lukaschunis, SM, tech. fall Billy Bumbarger, WB, 16-1. (8-0).
285—Colton Swanson, SM, won by forfeit. (14-0).
106—Landen Pase, WB, pinned Tanner Quackenbush, SM, :16. (14-6).
113—Kaleb Sallurday, WB, won by forfeit. (14-12).
120—Isaac Dellaquila, SM, won by forfeit. (20-12).
126—Conner Gausman, SM, pinned Parker Johnson, WB, :57. (26-12).
132—Jaxon Myers, WB, dec. Trey Anderson, SM, 4-3. (26-15).
138—John Myers, WB, pinned Isaac Marche, SM, 3:00. (26-21).
145—Gregory Tettis, SM, maj. dec. Aaron Myers, WB, 14-0. (30-21).
152—Will Herring, WB, pinned Kaden Snellick, SM, :53. (30-27).
160—Tyce Cantolina, WB, won by forfeit. (30-33).
170—Raivis Bobby, SM, pinned Hayes Jones, WB, 1:45. (36-33).
182—Waylon Wehler, SM, pinned Noah Hoffner, WB, 1:42. (42-33).