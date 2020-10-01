ALLPORT — The West Branch cross country team was downed by visiting Brookville on Thursday.
The Warriors were defeated 21-26, while the Lady Warriors fell 16-47.
On the boys’ side, Sage Carr was the top finisher for the hosts, taking second place in a time of 19:01.
West Branch’s Joey Trimpey (5th), Jett Houser (8th) and Jacob Alexander (10th) all recorded personal bests.
For the girls, Erika Alexander took fifth place in a time of 25:11. Bri Bone was ninth.
West Branch returns to action on Wednesday at Bellwood-Antis with Juniata Valley.
Boys
Brookville 21, West Branch 36
Top Ten
1. Calvin Doolittle, B, 18:23. 2. Sage Carr, WB, 19:01. 3. Jack Gill, B, 20:22. 4. Nick Shaffer, B, 20:33. 5. Joey Trimpey, WB, 20:42. 6. Gideon Waterbury, B, 20:50. 7. Ian Clowes, B, 21:20. 8. Jett Houser, WB, 21:45. 9. Bay Harper, B, 22:08. 10. Jacob Alexander, WB, 22:09.
Girls
Brookville 16, West Branch 47
1. Emma Fiscus, B, 22:26. 2. Amber McIntosh, B, 22:54. 3. Sadie Schofestall, B, 24:30. 4. Emily Martz, B, 24:32. 5. Erika Alexander, WB, 25:11. 6. Anna Fiscus, B, 25:48. 7. Ella Fiscus, B, 25:50. 8. Chloe Smith, B, 26:36. 9. Bri Bone, WB, 26:48.