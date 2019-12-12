CLAYSBURG — The West Branch boys basketball team defeated Claysburg-Kimmel on Thursday night 59-44.
Trenton Bellomy led the Warriors with 20 points. Doug Kolesar added 17 points, including 14 in the third quarter.
Chance Eboch tallied 11 points, while Dalton Kristofits netted 10 rebounds.
West Branch (2-1) returns to action tonight at Chestnut Ridge.
In junior varsity action, the Warriors won 46-25. Kyle Kolesar and Travis Rothrock each had 12 points.
West Branch—59
Gutierrez 3 0-0 7, Bellomy 6 6-6 20, D. Kolesar 6 0-0 17, Eboch 4 1-1 11, Kristofits 2 0-0 4, Rothrock 0 0-2 0, Kopchik 0 0-0 0, Dale 0 0-2 0, Croyle 0 0-0 0, Tiracorda 0 0-0 0, K. Kolesar 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 7-11 59.
Claysburg-Kimmel—44
Glass 2 3-4 7, Maslanik 1 0-2 3, Dibert 4 0-0 12, Buell 3 0-0 7, Chamberlain 3 0-0 6, Baker 1 0-0 2, Weiland 0 0-0 0, Gregg 2 2-4 7. Totals: 16 5-10 44.
Three-pointers: Gutierrez, Bellomy 2, D. Kolesar 5, Eboch. Maslanik, Dibert 4, Buell.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 16 9 25 9—59
Claysburg 12 9 7 16—44