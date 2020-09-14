ALLPORT — The West Branch volleyball team dropped its first set to visiting Central Mountain 25-22 on Monday night, but rebounded to win the next three.
The Lady Warriors won those sets 25-21, 25-22 and 25-15.
Morgan Glace led WB with 38 assists and seven service points. Taylor Myers added 21 digs, 16 kills and seven service points.
Emma Morlock led the Lady Warriors in serving with 14 service points, while Corinn Evans had 13 service points and three aces.
Katrina Cowder tallied 10 kills and four blocks, while Marley Croyle netted 11 digs and nine kills. Abby Gallaher had four blocks.
West Branch (1-0) hosts Moshannon Valley this evening.
In jayvee action, the Lady Warriors won 25-12 and 25-13.