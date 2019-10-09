EVERETT — The West Branch girls soccer team fell to host Everett 6-1 on Wednesday afternoon.
The Lady Warriors’ 10-game winning game was snapped.
Trinity Prestash scored the lone goal for West Branch at the 76:21 mark.
Sarah Betts made six saves for the Lady Warriors.
West Branch dropped to 10-3-1. The Lady Warriors host Tussey Mountain today.
Everett 6, West Branch 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Kaitlyn Maxwell, E, 5:05.
2. Kristen Ewing, E, 6:36.
3. Maxwell, E, 24:35.
Second Half
4. Ewing, E, 49:56.
5. Maxwell, E, 53:17.
6. Trinity Prestash, WB, 76:21.
Shots: West Branch 8, Everett 12.
Saves: West Branch (Sarah Betts) 6, Everett (Emily O’Brien) 4.
Corner kicks: West Branch 11, Everett 1.