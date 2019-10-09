EVERETT — The West Branch girls soccer team fell to host Everett 6-1 on Wednesday afternoon.

The Lady Warriors’ 10-game winning game was snapped.

Trinity Prestash scored the lone goal for West Branch at the 76:21 mark.

Sarah Betts made six saves for the Lady Warriors.

West Branch dropped to 10-3-1. The Lady Warriors host Tussey Mountain today.

Everett 6, West Branch 1

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Kaitlyn Maxwell, E, 5:05.

2. Kristen Ewing, E, 6:36.

3. Maxwell, E, 24:35.

Second Half

4. Ewing, E, 49:56.

5. Maxwell, E, 53:17.

6. Trinity Prestash, WB, 76:21.

Shots: West Branch 8, Everett 12.

Saves: West Branch (Sarah Betts) 6, Everett (Emily O’Brien) 4.

Corner kicks: West Branch 11, Everett 1.

