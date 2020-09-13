ALLPORT — While the West Branch cross country team returns eight letterwinners for the 2020 season, just two of them are on the girls roster.
That means the Lady Warriors won’t be able to qualify to run as a team and will run races for individual times.
The boys, however, have a number, and head coach Jane Catanzaro says she expects a lot from her letterwinners.
“I expect them to give me everything they have,” she said. “If you watch them at practice, I believe that will happen.
“At the end of practices, they are physically spent. They have been running safely through the summer to prepare for a successful season. Any athlete, especially in XC, needs to be highly self-motivated. My runners definitely are.”
Catanzaro says that her long-time letterwinners have stepped up to push each other and all could be classified as a team leader in one way or another.
“Leadership can be displayed in several ways,” said Catanzaro. “Every time a runner gives maximum effort he or she shows leadership. That makes everyone want to do the best they can. They shout encouragement to each other. They are pretty close as teammates and friends so they want everyone to be successful. It’s fun to watch.”
The Warriors have back a group of experienced runners, mixed in with some new.
“Our top runner last year, Justin Mulhollem, struggled with some health issues last year but that has only motivated him to perform better,” said Catanzaro. “Freshman Sage Carr won medals at junior high events last season and has a very bright future. Justin and Sage push each other to be the top runner.
“Returnees Jack Danko, Jett Houser, Doug Kolesar, and Hayes Jones are working hard and are poised for success. They give us strong efforts daily.
“Sophomore Sammy Guerra was a bit late coming out but we are looking for him to help us. Newcomers include senior Joey Trimpey who has been a pleasant surprise and solid runner. He will contribute to our team success.
“Junior Brad Wood and freshman Jacob Alexander are welcome additions and have great attitudes. It will be interesting to see how our new runners perform. We want all our runners to keep getting better as the season progresses.”
While the boys seem to have everything in place, there are just two runners on the girls’ side, senior Briana Bone and sophomore Erika Alexander.
“They are solid competitors,” Catanzaro said. “Brianna Bone is a determined runner evidenced by her running a half marathon recently.
“Sophomore Erika Alexander hopes to build off a promising freshman season when she placed 8th at last year’s ICC Conference Meet. We are looking for them to achieve individual success.”
Catanzaro said despite the low numbers on the girls side, the squad is excited for the season to begin.
“Our runners are highly motivated to perform well,” she said. “The guys are giving everything they have and are taking sights on winning the ICC.
“They have high goals. If everything falls into place they could do that. Whether they win or lose, they will be making it tough on other ICC teams and will be fighting all the way.
“Our two girls will be aiming at doing well at individual and conference meets by earing solid times and high places in competition.”
The team has had most of it’s invitationals canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will still host and travel to dual meets this season.
Catanzaro said the new health and safety guidelines have not held them back like some other sports.
“We are following state and school district guidelines as best we can as far as the pandemic is concerned,” she said.
“But honestly it hasn’t held us back in any significant way for practicing. Ending school early in March probably hurt us in recruiting as we couldn’t meet with kids in the spring.”
West Branch opens its season on Thursday, hosting Northern Bedford and Southern Fulton for a tri-meet.
Catanzaro is being assisted by Josh Carr, Tracey Bone and David Catanzaro.
Roster
Boys
Seniors
*Jack Danko, *Hayes Jones, *Doug Kolesar, *Justin Mulhollem, Joey Trimpey.
Juniors
*Jett Houser, Brad Wood.
Sophomore
*Sammy Guerra.
Freshmen
Jacob Alexander, Sage Carr.
Girls
Seniors
*Brianna Bone.
Sophomores
*Erika Alexander.
*Returning Letterwinners
Schedule
September
17—Southern Fulton and Northern Bedford. 19—Mountain Lion Invite, 10 a.m. 24—Williamsburg.
October
1—Brookville. 7—at Juniata Valley with Bellwood-Antis. 12—Philipsburg-Osceola. 14—at Mount Union with Moshannon Valley. 21—at Inter-County Conference Meet, 4 p.m. 31—at District 6 Championships, TBA.
All meets begin at 4 p.m. unless noted.