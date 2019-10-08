LOYSBURG — The West Branch cross country team competed in a tri-meet with Southern Fulton and Northern Bedford on Tuesday.
The boys lost 15-50 to Northern Bedford and 19-36 to Southern Fulton, while the Lady Warriors dropped 17-38 and 22-39 decisions.
Erika Alexander had the highest finish for the Lady Warriors, placing ninth with a time of 25:15.2. Sara Sabol was 11th.
Justin Mulhollem led the boys with a 12th-place finish, running the course in 20:10.1.
Isaiah Bloom (14th), Thomas Kovalick (19th), Doug Kolesar (20th), Jake Stagi (23rd), Jett Houser (26th), Jack Danko (28th), Sammie Guerra (31st) and Hayes Jones (33rd) also ran for the Warriors.
West Branch is back in action Oct. 16 at the Inter County Conference Meet.