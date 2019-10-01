ALLPORT — The West Branch cross country teams honored their four seniors on Tuesday during a tri-meet with Grier and Bellwood-Antis.
The Warriors fell to the Devils 22-33. The Lady Warriors fell to the Lady Blue Devils 22-33 and the Lady Foxes 23-34.
Jake Stagi was the top runner for West Branch, finishing fourth in a time of 21:54. Teammates Isaiah Bloom and Thomas Kovalick were fifth and sixth, respectively.
Jack Danko (8th) and Jett Houser (10th) rounded out the top 10 for the Warriors.
On the girls’ side, West Branch had just three runners.
Erika Alexander was fifth for the Lady Warriors, while Sara Sabol was sixth. Jayden Kucas placed ninth.
Sabol, Ashley Mertz, Stagi and Kovalick were honored before the race.
“We honored our four seniors who gave much time and effort to our sport,” said head coach Jane Catanzaro. “Sara Sabol, Ashley Mertz, Jake Stagi, and Thomas Kovalick have been great leaders and teammates and we will miss them. Their graduating will have a big impact on us. We are very thankful they chose to run cross country.”
West Branch hosts St. Joseph’s Academy on Thursday.
BOYS
Bellwood-Antis 22,
West Branch 33
Top Ten
1. Kenny Robison, BA, 19:30. 2. Christian Sensabaugh, BA, 20:57. 3. Caedon Poe, BA, 21:08. 4. Jake Stagi, WB, 21:54. 5. Isaiah Bloom, WB, 22:02. 6. Thomas Kovalick, WB, 22:48. 7. Carter Rettig, BA, 23:41. 8. Jack Danko, WB, 23:41. 9. Jayden Eckenrode, BA, 24:03. 10. Jett Houser, WB, 24:22.
Other West Branch runners
11. Doug Kolesar, 24:35. 12. Sammy Guerra, 25:17.
Girls
Grier 23, West Branch 34
Bellwood-Antis 22,
West Branch 33
*Bellwood-Antis 28, Grier 28
1. Edith Mantred, G, 21:32. 2. Danielle Blanco, G, 25:26. 3. Ashley Yohn, BA, 25:30. 4. Lexi Noel, BA, 26:11. 5. Erika Alexander, WB, 27:12. 6. Sara Sabol, WB, 28:35. 7. Lily Li, G, 29:22. 8. Joyce Zheng, BA, 30:05. 9. Jayden Kucas, WB, 30:22. 10. Olivia Kelly, BA, 31:27.
*Bellwood-Antis won tiebreaker.