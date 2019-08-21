ALLPORT — After just missing out on a .500 season last year, the West Branch football team is expecting big things.
The Warriors return nine letterwinners from last year’s team, along with some younger playmakers hoping to make a difference this season.
Senior letterwinner and starting kicker Kyle Godin tore his ACL and will miss the season, leaving senior letterwinners Ayden Gutierrez, Eddie Dale and Aidan Kephart, along with juniors Will Herring, Kayden Grubbs, Noah Hoffner, Ethan Yingling, Tanner Rice and Jacob Martin as the returning letterwinners.
Head coach Kevin Hubler, in his fifth season at the helm of the Warriors, is expecting a lot from his experienced players.
“I want to see leadership and work ethic,” he said. “Our letterwinners have seen what it takes to win and we need to carry that work and commitment into 2019.”
West Branch returns its starting quarterback in Gutierrez, who was 78-of-199 passing for 1,192 yards and nine touchdowns a year ago.
But the Warriors have lost both their leading rusher and leading receiver to graduation.
Derek Yingling was the workhorse for the Warriors last year, running for 1,847 yards on 314 carries. He had 18 touchdowns and nine 100-plus-yard games.
Josh Cantolina led the receivers last season, with 30 receptions for 588 yards and five touchdowns.
“Derek was a heck of a football player,” Hubler said. “Aidan Kephart and Will Herring will look to take over the majority of our carries on offense.
“But we know what we have with the guys who are returning. We are able to focus in on their skill sets and help them continue to improve. We will be counting on these guys especially early in the season.”
Having Herring and Kephart step up to fill the hole left by Yingling will be key, but so will the play of the Warrior line, which will be very green after losing several starters to graduation.
“We are looking at starting 4-5 juniors on our line this season,” said Hubler. “We are not so much extremely young as we are inexperienced in terms of varsity game time since we are only returning one starter on the line. Our guys are working hard and are continuing to improve and being more consistent.”
That consistency is the key thing Hubler has his team working on in practice.
”We need to take the skills that we are working on and apply them on a regular basis,” he said.
West Branch has a roster of 40 kids this season, and the team has seen an influx in numbers since Hubler has taken over.
“Having numbers allows us to compete and have better match ups at practice,” he said. “Competition brings out the best in everyone so I’m excited to see the impact that this has on our season.”
Hubler’s players are excited as well.
“I think we have a very talented group that is capable of having success,” Gutierrez said. “I’m excited to see some of our younger guys step up and make some plays.”
Fellow senior Dale agrees.
I’m excited to see what we can do this year,” said Dale. “Some new guys are stepping up along with some returners and I’m excited to see what the future holds for West Branch football.”
The team also has large group of skill players, something the team is also excited about.
“We may have more skill depth than we have ever had, and I think that will get better as the year goes on,” Hubler said. “We are not as deep on the O Line and D Line, so we are looking at some younger guys to really step up to create a deeper unit for us there as well.”
The team does have Ethan Yingling, Rice and Martin back, but will need to rely on some younger players to fill out its line.
West Branch has some realistic goals this season, wanting to improve its record and get back to the District 6 playoffs.
Hubler will be assisted by his dad, Gary Hubler, as well as Chad Koleno, Jerry White, Justin Koleno and Terry Smeal.