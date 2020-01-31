ALLPORT — After trailing by no more than a possession at any point in Friday’s game against Mount Union, the West Branch boys basketball team found themselves behind 53-48 with 2:30 left in overtime.
But Trenton Bellomy drained a 3-pointer to get the Warriors to within 53-51 with 2:02 left to play and the Warriors ended the game on an 11-0 run to come away with a 59-53 victory over the Trojans.
“We just kept battling and battling, and so did they,” West Branch head coach Danny Clark said. “They hit some shots, but I’m proud of our guys for how we responded. We had two really focused practices the last two practices. Guys are just committed. They want to win.”
The Warriors jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter behind the hot hand of Doug Kolesar, who scored 12 of his team-high 22 points in the opening frame.
West Branch led 19-8 late in the first before Devin Delo connected on the second of his seven 3-pointers to close the gap to 19-11 heading to the second.
A quick Ayden Gutierrez bucket put the Warriors back in front by 10 early in the second quarter, but West Branch went cold from the floor, going nearly seven minutes without scoring.
The Trojans took a 1-point lead, but Gutierrez and Dalton Kristofits both had buckets in the final minute before the break to give West Branch a 25-21 advantage going into the third quarter.
“It was back and forth all game,” Clark said. “We had a nice lead at the end of the first, but then we didn’t score for much of the second. But we had the lead. We had the lead going into halftime and we didn’t score for like seven minutes.”
Bellomy and Kolesar each scored five points in the third quarter to help the Warriors outscore the Trojans 15-13 in the frame, despite eight more points from Delo, who poured in 27 in the game.
“We were focused on him wherever he was, but he was on fire,” Clark said.
Mount Union tied the game in the fourth quarter behind a strong effort on the glass.
The Trojans outrebounded the Warriors 11-5 in the frame and were plus-12 on the boards in regulation.
Mount Union’s Kobe Hand ripped down 20 rebounds to lead all players.
Kristofits had 13 boards for the Warriors to go with 10 points, while Kolesar added 11 rebounds.
“That’s what is going to win us games,” Clark said of Kolesar’s rebounding. “We know Dalton can do it. But Chance (Eboch), Eddie (Dale) and Doug down low are crucial for us.”
Kolesar gave the Warriors a 48-45 lead with 2:41 to go on his sixth 3-pointer, but the Trojans tied it with a trey with 1:30 to go, and the game remained 48-48 the rest of the regulation.
Mount Union scored the first five points of the extra period before Bellomy’s 3-pointer gave the Warriors the boost they needed.
West Branch forced two turnovers down the stretch and the Trojans were whistled for a crucial 3-second violation with 37 seconds left in the contest, down 55-53.
“We played good defense,” Clark said. “I’m proud of the guys. That was a playoff atmosphere type of game. And we needed that.”
Kristofits made it 57-53 when he filled the lane behind Bellomy, who went up like he was going in for a layup before dishing to the trailing big man, who finished.
Kolesar put the exclamation point on the win with a layup in the waning seconds to set the final, and the Warriors celebrated their 10th straight victory.
West Branch improved to 15-2 overall and 9-2 in the Inter County Conference. Williamsburg only has one league loss, but that came to the Warriors.
“We put ourselves in a good position and we have Williamsburg coming up,” Clark said.
The Warriors host Clearfield on Monday.
Mount Union—53
Brumbaugh 0 0-0 0, Heffelfinger 1 0-1 3, Delo 9 2-2 27, Trice 1 0-0 2, Hand 4 1-3 9, Randolph 3 1-3 10, Brodbeck 1 0-0 2, Wilson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 4-9 53.
West Branch—59
Bellomy 5 0-0 13, Kolesar 8 0-0 22, Eboch 3 1-3 8, Kristofits 5 0-0 10, Gutierrez 3 0-2 6, Dale 0 0-0 0, Kopchik 0 0-0 0, Rothrock 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 1-5 59.
Three-pointers: Delo 7, Randolph 3, Heffelfinger; Kolesar 6, Eboch, Bellomy 3.
Score by Quarters
Mount Union 11 11 13 13 5—53
West Branch 19 6 15 8 11—59