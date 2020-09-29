MORRISDALE — The West Branch Area Compassion walk is being held on Sunday, Oct. 4. The walk will begin at Palestine United Methodist Church in Pinchy (4242 Schoonover Road, Morrisdale). Registration starts at 1 p.m., with the walk taking place at 1:30 p.m. Please bring a mask for registration.
This is a three mile walk with shorter markers if needed. A virtual walk is also being held for those concerned and with health issues. The money raised will be put into West Branch Compassion Fund and West Branch Area Salvation Army Fund to help area families.
For walk forms and questions you may call Penny at 387-3656 or Marilynn at 345-6500.