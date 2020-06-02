Wes Unseld, a basketball star who became the NBA’s youngest MVP in 1969 and spent the next five decades looming large in the sport and his community, died peacefully Tuesday morning, according to a statement from his family. He was 74.
Unseld played and coached for the Bullets franchise, first in Baltimore and then in Washington. After his playing career, he and his family opened the Unselds’ school in Baltimore, which serves students from pre-kindergarten through the eight grade.
The Washington Wizards, formerly the Bullets, posted the statement from Unseld’s family on Tuesday that said the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer died after several health complications, including a recent bout with pneumonia.
Unseld is survived by his wife of 50 years, Connie, who runs the Unselds’ school, his two children and two grandchildren.