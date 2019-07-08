Welcome to Philipsburg Heritage Days 2019. This year’s celebration is our 22nd consecutive celebration. Our theme this year is “To Your Health.” We will be highlighting the many medical services available to our residents that is provided by Geisinger, Penn Highlands Healthcare and Mount Nittany Health. With the help of these organizations, information will be available each day on services that are provided to our community.
Our committee has been working all year to provide a fun packed celebration that celebrates our town’s great history. We encourage you to contact our website at www.philipsburgheritagedays.com for pictures of past celebrations, a schedule of all of the activities that will take place this year and any current information about this year’s celebration.
Our celebration has become a time where former residents come back home for class reunions, family reunions, church homecomings, weddings or just seeing old friends. We welcome all visitors and former residents and hope you enjoy renewing old friendships and seeing the transformation that is taking place in our town. Much work has been done to revitalize our town and bring back a thriving community for all to enjoy.
We thank the many business and individual sponsors who provide financial support for our celebration. All our participating sponsors are listed on our website and we “Thank You!” for your support. Also, we are very thankful for the support of the Philipsburg Borough Council and borough staff, the Centre County Commissioners and the Central PA Convention and Visitors Bureau for our Tourism Grant and the Moshannon Valley Emergency Medical Services who sponsor our Tourism Grant each year.
We hope you have a great time, see many friends and enjoy all the events we have planned. We dedicate our parade each year to all Veterans living and deceased, all Pennsylvania State Police, living and deceased. The parade will also be dedicated to the late Bob Day from WOKW and Gail Daugherty, one of the Delaware Valley Judges, who both passed away a few months after our celebration in 2018. We encourage all of our residents to display our American Flag in honor of all these great people who make it possible for us to take part in such a great week of events.
Jim Pollock, Chairman
Philipsburg Heritage Days