Weeknight chicken challenge met with a hot griddle and fast recipes

(TNS) — At least one day a week, chicken factors into our dinner plans.
The recipe that follows can be cut in half. But whenever possible, I like to cook enough for the meal at hand, plus enough for a few leftovers to add later to salads, soups, stir-fries and rice bowls.
QUICK-GRIDDLED CHICKEN WITH HERBS
- 3 or 4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves, total 2 ½ pounds
- 1 ½ teaspoons coarse (kosher) salt
- 1 teaspoon espelette pepper or sweet paprika
- 2 tablespoons minced fresh herbs, such as a combination of thyme, tarragon, oregano (or 1 tablespoon dried mixed herbs)
- 1 teaspoon minced fresh sage or ½ teaspoon ground sage
- 1 tablespoon safflower, sunflower or expeller-pressed canola oil
- 1 or 2 tablespoons butter, cut into small bits or extra-virgin olive oil
- Sprigs of fresh herbs
1. Pat chicken dry. Cover with a sheet of plastic wrap. Pound until uniformly about ½ inch thick. Place on a baking sheet and repeat with remaining chicken breasts.
2. Mix salt, espelette pepper and herbs in small dish. Sprinkle on all sides of chicken.
3. Heat a large cast-iron or nonstick griddle over high heat; reduce heat to medium-high. Add about 1 teaspoon of safflower oil then immediately add the chicken in a single, uncrowded layer. Cook, without turning, until golden brown, about 4 minutes. Flip chicken and cook second side until golden, about 3 minutes more. Remove chicken to a platter. Repeat with more oil and remaining chicken.
5. Dot the top with bits of butter or drizzle with olive oil.