CLEARFIELD — If you’re planning a wedding, one part that you have to take care of fairly early would be wedding invitations. They tell you everything from the date and time of service, locations, if there are any themes, etc.
According to Mike Sellers of Action Graphics of Clearfield, a lot of people have already found templates online as to what they want their invitations to be.
“This day and age, a lot of people already have their own designs made up,” Sellers said. “They already found it online or on Etsy and downloaded a PDF and sent it to us. Then we just print it.”
Sellers said that PDF needs to be a high resolution one for printing purposes. More and more, people are finding things they want on sites such as Pinterest and Etsy and then bringing the ideas in.
“It used to be that nobody did that and people would come in and we’d design everything from scratch,” Sellers said. “But that takes time and the websites have everything.”
They’ve made all types of invitations including all shapes and sizes. If you don’t have an idea from a website, Sellers said you can also still make invitations the old fashioned way.
“We can design it from scratch if somebody wants to,” Sellers said.
For Action Graphics, Sellers said working on wedding invitations is normally a seasonal adventure.
“Most weddings are in the summer time so usually in the spring, we start getting the orders and they get them a couple months out so they get everything squared away,” Sellers said.
Sellers said in terms of getting the invitations done, they ask for two weeks to make the invites.
“Two weeks usually gives us cushion for other jobs that are in here ahead of them — bigger jobs and projects like that,” Sellers said.
They also stock standard size envelopes for the occasion and now offer to print addresses.
“If they send us an Excel spreadsheet, we can print (the names) on the envelopes so it can save them a little bit of handwriting,” Sellers said. “But that kind of thing tends to take a little bit longer timeframe in-house rather than just 100 of these invitations with a blank envelope.”