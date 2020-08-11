HOUTZDALE — Ethan Webb and Zach Witherow combined for seven hits and seven RBIs Sunday evening to lead Croatian Club to an 11-1 win in the championship game of the Clearfield County Youth Baseball League.
Webb was a home run short of the cycle, going 3-for-3 with two runs scored and four RBIs, while Witherow was 4-for-4, belting two doubles, scoring four runs and smashing a game-ending solo home run that invoked the mercy rule in the home half of the fifth inning.
In all, Cro Club had 13 hits, seven for extra bases.
“Everybody pounded the ball one through nine,” Cro Club head coach Todd Reifer said. “Everyone put the ball in play, hit gaps, doubles, triples ... we were hitting everything tonight.”
Croatian Club also had the benefit of having both Michael Kitko and Witherow available to pitch.
Kitko tossed the first four innings and gave up one run on four hits, while striking out eight, and Witherow pitched the fifth, walking one batter and fanning two.
Allport, on the other hand, was deep into their staff after using up arms in a come-from-behind 9-7 victory Friday over Curwensville Moose.
“We had to play our tails off just to get here,” Allport head coach Aaron Tiracorda said. “Lukas Colton bailed us out on Friday night. The plan was to have him available for this game. If all went well, in a perfect world, we would have had one of the two we used on Friday. But it was all hands on deck Friday. We were down 7-1, and we had to win that game first or we wouldn’t have even been in this game.”
Allport struck first on Sunday, getting to Kitko with back-to-back, two-out doubles from Zach Tiracorda and Tyler Wilson.
Allport was able to get the leadoff batter on base in each of the next three innings as well, (once on an error, once via a Logan Folmar double and the other time on a walk to Isaac Tiracroda). But Kitko was always able to make the big pitches to keep the visitors from scoring any more runs.
Croatian Club answered Allport’s early run with three of its own in the bottom of the first.
With one out, Witherow singled. Webb tripled him home, then was plated by a Kitko double. Christian Nelson followed with a single and Mason Phillips chased home Kitko with a base hit.
Nelson and Phillips each had two hits in the game.
Cro Club batted around in the second, scoring five more times to take an 8-1 lead.
Tyler Lobb led off with a walk and Tanner Kephart reached on an error in front of Witherow, who plated them both with his first double of the game.
Webb and Nelson each added RBI doubles and Phillips picked up his second run-producing single of the contest.
Cro Club may have been able to put more runs on the board in the inning, but Allport made a heads up play on a delayed double steal and was able to throw Phillips out at third.
Lobb got the third inning going with an infield single off the glove of a diving Tyler Wilson at third. After an out, Witherow smacked his second double and Webb followed with a base hit that plated two more runs. Webb advanced to second when the throw from the outfield went home.
After a wild pitch allowed Webb to go to third and a walk put Kitko at first, Cro Club tried to steal a run by putting Kitko in motion to draw a throw to second. But the alert Allport defense was able to gun down Webb at home and then got out of the inning with a groundout.
“I was proud of our kids for the way they handled that baserunning stuff,” Tiracorda said. “They were trying to stomp us into the ground, and had they not given us three outs on the bases with that stuff, we’re probably out of here in three innings, because we weren’t getting enough outs.
“But they donated those outs to us. These kids aren’t going to get bullied around on the bases, they’ve been through this. They know what they’re doing ... we just didn’t have the horses.”
With the 10-1 lead and Kitko still on the mound, Reifer said he was feeling confident, but wasn’t taking any chances.
“I was feeling comfortable, but I’ve been on the wrong side of that, winning 10-1 and then ending up losing 12-11, so I wasn’t taking my foot off the throttle,” he said. “I wanted to win the game.”
Witherow finished things off for Croatian Club in the fifth with a two-out, solo shot over the left field fence off Wilson, who had come on in relief of Folmar in the third.
Wilson tossed 2 1/3 innings and allowed just a walk and the home run to Witherow.
Folmar gave up 10 runs on 12 hits in his 2 1/3 innings, but did exactly what Tiracorda wanted him to.
“Logan is a talented kid, but he hasn’t pitched much this year,” Tiracorda said. “All we wanted him to do was throw strikes. We had to survive, and try to run (Kitko) out of the game, hoping he was wild. When we scored early, I thought maybe we’d have a chance.
“Logan did what I asked him. He threw strikes. But they just hit the crap out of the ball. Hats off to them for that.”
Despite the loss, Tiracorda was very pleased with the way his kids played and the level of competition the CCYBL enjoyed this season.
“It was a wonderful season,” he said. “The league was so much better this year. From top to bottom, I don’t think there were any teams without a loss or any winless teams. Everybody was competing. We lost to teams that were well below us. It was a great league from top to bottom.”
Reifer was also very happy to be able to put the team on the field that Cro Club did and compete in the CCYBL.
“Without COVID, we probably don’t have half these players,” Reifer said. “They would have played legion ball and probably wouldn’t have played for us. So that kind of worked out, and it did for all the other teams too.
“This has been a great two months. It’s been a long time since Mo Valley won anything in baseball.”
Allport—1
Folmar p-1b 2010, Eirich cf 3000, Z. Tiracorda ss 3110, Wilson 3b-p 3011, I. Tiracorda c 1000, Guglielmi 2b 2000, Colton 1b-3b 2010, N. Emigh lf 1000, B. Wood lf 1000, R. Wood 1000, E. Emigh rf 1000. Totals: 20-1-4-1.
Croatian Club—11
Kephart 2b 4100, Witherow ss-p 4443, Webb c 3234, Kitko p-ss 2111, Nelson 1b 3121, Phillips rf 3022, Delattre cf 1000, Reifer lf 2000, Gregg lf 1000, Lobb 3b 1210, Evans 3b 1000. Totals: 25-11-13-11.
Score by Innings
Allport 100 00— 1 3 2
Cro Club 352 01—11 13 2
Errors—Guglielmi, Eirich; Kephart, Delattre. LOB—Allport 4, Croatian Club 6. 2B—Z. Tiracorda, Wilson, Folmar; Webb, Kitko, Witherow 2. 3B—Webb. HR—Witherow (solo, 5th). SB—Delattre, Kitko. CS—Phillips, Webb.
Pitching
Allport: Folmar—2 1/3 IP, 12 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Wilson—2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Croatian Club: Kitko—4 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO; Witherow—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Kitko. LP—Folmar.
Time—1:19.