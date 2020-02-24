Light rain today and tomorrow could change to snow by Thursday as temperatures grow chillier.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Light rain. High near 44 degrees. Calm wind becoming east around 6 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80 degrees. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of light rain. Areas of fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Rain. High near 47 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Rain, turning to snow around midnight. Low around 25 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday: A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday night: A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: A chance of snow showers early in the night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: Cloudy, with a high near 27 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 31 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 38 degrees; noon, 42 degrees, and 5 p.m., 42 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:55 a.m.
Sunset: 6:00 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 3 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.