Overall conditions will remain seasonable and mainly dry in the first part of the week. A series of fronts will then cause varied conditions throughout the rest of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. South wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tomorrow: A slight chance fo showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 a.m.. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 57 degrees; noon, 72 degrees, and 5 p.m., 78 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:45 a.m.
Sunset: 7:25 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 89 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated
(U.S Naval Observatory)