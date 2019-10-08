An old frontal boundary and new low pressure will interact in the upcoming days, leading to an uncertain forecast for the rest of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Areas of fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees. East wind around 5 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 43 degrees. East wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees. Light east wind.
Tomorrow night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.
Extended Forecas
t
Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 43 degrees; noon, 56 degrees, and 5 p.m., 61 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:18 a.m.
Sunset: 6:43 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 85 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated
(U.S Naval Observatory)