An old frontal boundary and new low pressure will interact in the upcoming days, leading to an uncertain forecast for the rest of the week.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Areas of fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees. East wind around 5 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 43 degrees. East wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees. Light east wind.

Tomorrow night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.

Extended Forecas

t

Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees.

Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 43 degrees; noon, 56 degrees, and 5 p.m., 61 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:18 a.m.

Sunset: 6:43 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 85 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated

(U.S Naval Observatory)

