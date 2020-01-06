This morning’s light snowfall will give way to brighter conditions by afternoon. A weak low-moving system from the Ohio Valley will bring snow into the region tomorrow. Gusty winds will bring the opportunity for snow squalls Wednesday along with a brief dip to below normal temperatures. Temperatures will warm later in the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of snow showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 39 degrees. West wind 14 to 16 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 25 degrees. West wind 9 to 13 mph.
Tomorrow: A chance of snow before 1 p.m., then rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of snow before 1 a.m., then a chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of snow showers before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Wednesday night: Occasional flurries before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees.
Thursday night: A chance of rain showers and sleet after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Friday: Rain showers and sleet likely. Cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 31 degrees; noon, 35 degrees; and 5 p.m., 35 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:39 a.m.
Sunset: 5 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 2 percent of the moon’s surface visible.