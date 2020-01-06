This morning’s light snowfall will give way to brighter conditions by afternoon. A weak low-moving system from the Ohio Valley will bring snow into the region tomorrow. Gusty winds will bring the opportunity for snow squalls Wednesday along with a brief dip to below normal temperatures. Temperatures will warm later in the week.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A chance of snow showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 39 degrees. West wind 14 to 16 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 25 degrees. West wind 9 to 13 mph.

Tomorrow: A chance of snow before 1 p.m., then rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow night: A chance of snow before 1 a.m., then a chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Wednesday: A chance of snow showers before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Wednesday night: Occasional flurries before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees.

Thursday night: A chance of rain showers and sleet after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Friday: Rain showers and sleet likely. Cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Saturday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Local Report

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 31 degrees; noon, 35 degrees; and 5 p.m., 35 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:39 a.m.

Sunset: 5 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 2 percent of the moon’s surface visible.

