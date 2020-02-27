The weekend will start off cold and blustery, before growing warmer and calmer by Sunday.
Progressland OutlookToday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27 degrees. West wind 13 to 16 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight: A slight chance of snow showers later in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees. West wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 27 degrees. West wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of snow showers before early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tuesday: Showers. High near 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Tuesday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 17 degrees; noon, 26 degrees, and 5 p.m., 26 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:50 a.m.
Sunset: 6:03 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 20 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.