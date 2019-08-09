Dry, less humid weather will stay in the area for the weekend. Thunderstorms are possible around Tuesday, as the temperatures and the humidity rise.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 miles-per-hour in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 52 degrees. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for today for Clearfield/Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 58 degrees; noon, 71 degrees; 5 p.m., 75 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:18 a.m.

Sunset: 8:19 p.m.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous with 79 percent of the moon’s surface visible.

(U.S. Naval Observatory)

Tags