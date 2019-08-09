Dry, less humid weather will stay in the area for the weekend. Thunderstorms are possible around Tuesday, as the temperatures and the humidity rise.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 miles-per-hour in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 52 degrees. West wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for today for Clearfield/Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 58 degrees; noon, 71 degrees; 5 p.m., 75 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:18 a.m.
Sunset: 8:19 p.m.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous with 79 percent of the moon’s surface visible.
(U.S. Naval Observatory)