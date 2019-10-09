Clouds and moisture will continue to flirt with the area as a slow-moving storm system remains steady on the eastern shoreboard.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Sunny, with a high near 65 degrees. Light east wind.

Tonight: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. East wind around 6 miles-per-hour.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.

Saturday: A thirty percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees.

Saturday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 40 degrees; noon, 56 degrees, and 5 p.m., 61 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:20 a.m.

Sunset: 6:41 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 91 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

(U.S Naval Observatory)

