Clouds and moisture will continue to flirt with the area as a slow-moving storm system remains steady on the eastern shoreboard.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 65 degrees. Light east wind.
Tonight: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. East wind around 6 miles-per-hour.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees. Southeast wind around 6 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.
Saturday: A thirty percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 40 degrees; noon, 56 degrees, and 5 p.m., 61 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:20 a.m.
Sunset: 6:41 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 91 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.
(U.S Naval Observatory)