Scattered showers and snow flurries will dot otherwise pleasant weather this week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Light rain likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 46 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. West wind around 9 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees. Southwest wind around 8 mph.
Tomorrow night: A chance of rain before 3 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees.
Extended ForecastFriday: A chance of snow in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: Snow likely, gradually turning to sleet. Cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday: Rain, snow, and sleet likely. Cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 32 degrees; noon, 42 degrees, and 5 p.m., 45 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:37 a.m.
Sunset: 5:09 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 83 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.