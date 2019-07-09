Drier air will begin to move south creating more comfortable conditions for today and early tomorrow. The chance for showers and storms will increase later tomorrow and remain in place through Friday ahead a cold front that will move through the area late Friday night.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 a.m. High near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Thursday night: Showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers. Low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 62 degrees; noon, 75 degrees; and 5 p.m., 83 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:50 a.m.
Sunset: 8:48 p.m.
Moon: First quarter at 6:55 a.m.
(U.S. Naval Observatory)