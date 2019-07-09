Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STATE COLLEGE HAS ISSUED A DENSE FOG ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING. * VISIBILITIES...BELOW A QUARTER MILE IN SOME SPOTS. * TIMING...AREAS OF DENSE FOG WILL LIFT AROUND 9 AM IN MOST LOCATIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS ARE ADVISED TO SLOW DOWN...USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS AND KEEP A SAFE FOLLOWING DISTANCE FROM THE VEHICLE IN FRONT OF YOU. CONSIDER ALLOWING EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION. GO TO WEATHER.GOV/SAFETY/FOG FOR MORE INFORMATION ON FOG SAFETY. &&