Thunderstorms are possible today as low pressure makes its way across the area. Temperatures that are near or just below normal will return later in the week.
Progressland OutlookToday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 a.m. High near 77 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 7 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. North wind around 6 miles-per-hour becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Calm wind becoming north around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.
Extended forecast
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.
Local reportThe temperature forecast for today for Clearfield/Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 67 degrees; 12 p.m., 73 degrees; 5 p.m., 75 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:21 a.m.
Sunset: 8:15 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 92 percent of the Moon’s surface visible.