A brief cool down will bring a few snow showers today, followed by a warm, rainy end to the week.
Progressland OutlookToday: Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. The snow could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29 degrees. West wind 13 to 18 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14 degrees. West wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees. Light south wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: A chance of snow showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday: Sleet likely between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., then rain showers. High near 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Friday night: Showers. Low around 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended ForecastSaturday: Showers. High near 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Saturday night: Showers. Low around 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Sunday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 27 degrees; noon, 26 degrees, and 5 p.m., 23 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:39 a.m.
Sunset: 5:02 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 94 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.