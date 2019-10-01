A cold front is expected to settle south of the area tomorrow, bringing cooler temperatures for the rest of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. West wind 5 to 10 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 73 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers before 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.
Friday night: Patchy frost after 3 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 36 degrees.
Extended ForecastSaturday: Patchy frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 62 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 67 degrees; noon, 77 degrees, and 5 p.m., 81 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:11 a.m.
Sunset: 6:54 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 20 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.
(U.S Naval Observatory)