The week is predicted to start pleasantly, with warm, dry weather today and tomorrow before a chance of showers towards the middle of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Thursday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 43 degrees; noon, 46 degrees, and 5 p.m., 46 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:00 a.m.
Sunset: 7:37 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 15 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.