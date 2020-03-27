The week is predicted to start pleasantly, with warm, dry weather today and tomorrow before a chance of showers towards the middle of the week.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Extended Forecast

Thursday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 43 degrees; noon, 46 degrees, and 5 p.m., 46 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:00 a.m.

Sunset: 7:37 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 15 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

Tags