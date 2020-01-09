Rain will dominate the weather over the next few days as temperatures warm substantially.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of rain or freezing rain before 8 a.m., then rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. South wind 5 to 7 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. Little or no ice accumulation expected.
Tonight: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees. South wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers. High near 60 degrees. South wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers. Low around 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees.
Extended ForecastMonday:Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees.
Tuesday: Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 31 degrees; noon, 42 degrees, and 5 p.m., 45 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:38 a.m.
Sunset: 5:04 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.