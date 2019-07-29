On Tuesday night, a cold front will slowly move through the state, then stay over the Mid Atlantic coastline for the second half of the week.
Progressland OutlookToday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 8 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 5 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81 degrees. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58 degrees.
Extended forecast
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Local reportTemperature forecast for today for the Clearfield Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 68 degrees; 12 p.m., 81 degrees; 5 p.m., 80 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:08 a.m.
Sunset: 8:32 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 10 percent of the moon’s surface visible.