Mainly clear and dry conditions are expected for today, with a possible showers Thursday as a weak cold front pushes across tbe state.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 8 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, mainly before 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 74 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.
Extended ForecastSaturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 49 degrees; noon, 64 degrees, and 5 p.m., 71 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:04 a.m.
Sunset: 7:06 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 14 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.
(U.S. Naval Observatory)