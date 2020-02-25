The area’s warm spell will break today, with temperatures expected to drop over 20 degrees overnight and remain cold through the weekend.
Progressland OutlookToday: Showers, mainly after 1 p.m. High near 49 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain showers, turning to snow showers in the early hours of the morning. Low around 24 degrees. Southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of snow showers, mainly in the morning. Cloudy, with a high near 27 degrees. West wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 38 degrees; noon, 45 degrees, and 5 p.m., 46 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:53 a.m.
Sunset: 6:01 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 7 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.