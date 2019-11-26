A cold front swinging through the state will bring showers and gusty winds for today and tomorrow.
Progressland OutlookToday: Rain, mainly before 11 a.m., then showers after 11 a.m. High near 55 degrees. Southeast wind 7 to 13 miles-per-hour becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of rain and snow showers before 10 p.m., then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of snow showers before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees. Breezy, with a northwest wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees.
Extended ForecastSaturday: A chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Saturday night: Rain, snow, and freezing rain. Low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Sunday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 42 degrees; noon, 48 degrees, and 5 p.m., 50 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:15 a.m.
Sunset: 4:48 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 1 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.