A cold front is expected to sweep across the area Saturday, followed by dry weather that will last through early next week.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 65 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 6 miles-per-hour in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. South wind around 6 mph.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 42 degrees; noon, 57 degrees, and 5 p.m., 61 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:21 a.m.

Sunset: 6:40 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 95 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

(U.S Naval Observatory)

