Scattered flurries, snow showers, and rain are likely today, followed by pleasant weather for the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of flurries early in the morning, followed by snow showers and rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 10 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight: A chance of snow showers, mainly in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees. North wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow: Sunny with a high near 41 degrees. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 54 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.
Extended ForecastMonday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58 degrees.
Monday night: Showers likely, mainly in the early hours of the morning. Cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 33 degrees; noon, 41 degrees, and 5 p.m., 38 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:39 a.m.
Sunset: 6:11 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 86 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.