High pressure building southeast from the Great Lakes will bring fair weather today, then a frontal boundary will travel back into Pennsylvania tomorrow, bringing rain Sunday afternoon into Monday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Light northeast wind.
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. East wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 74 degrees. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely, and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and a half of an inch possible
Monday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 53 degrees; noon, 69 degrees, and 5 p.m., 74 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:39 a.m.
Sunset: 7:48 p.m.
Moon: Waxing Crescent with 2 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.
(U.S Naval Observatory)