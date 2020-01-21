The week will continue to grow warmer, with the rest of the week relatively dry followed by a storm over the weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Sunny, with a high near 34 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 5 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14 degrees. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees. Calm wind.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees.

Friday: A chance of rain in the afternoon, mixing with snow in the evening. Cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday night: Snow. Low around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Extended Forecast

Saturday: Snow all day, mixed with rain in the afternoon. High near 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday night: Snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday: Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 12 degrees; noon, 26 degrees, and 5 p.m., 29 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:33 a.m.

Sunset: 5:18 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 6 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

