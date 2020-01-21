The week will continue to grow warmer, with the rest of the week relatively dry followed by a storm over the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 34 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 5 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14 degrees. South wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees.
Friday: A chance of rain in the afternoon, mixing with snow in the evening. Cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: Snow. Low around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Snow all day, mixed with rain in the afternoon. High near 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday night: Snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday: Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 12 degrees; noon, 26 degrees, and 5 p.m., 29 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:33 a.m.
Sunset: 5:18 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 6 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.