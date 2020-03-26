Temperatures will remain above normal highs today and stay that way through the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Scattered showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57 degrees. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of rain, mainly in the early hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Rain and showers. High near 50 degrees. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers. Low around 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers, mainly early in the day. High near 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 45 degrees; noon, 53 degrees, and 5 p.m., 55 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:05 a.m.
Sunset: 7:34 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 8 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.